Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

Featured Stories

