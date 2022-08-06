Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 36,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 208,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $92,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

