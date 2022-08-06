Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after buying an additional 70,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

