Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

