Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.