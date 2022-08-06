Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $108.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $108,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,943,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.