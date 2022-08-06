Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $29.17 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

