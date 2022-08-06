Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 99,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

BIT stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

