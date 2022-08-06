Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $36.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,446,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,761,000 after buying an additional 1,604,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,063,000 after buying an additional 1,492,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.