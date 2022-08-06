Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 134,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

