Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,619 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

