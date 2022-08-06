Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 22,117 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $432,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 548,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,421,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $379.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

