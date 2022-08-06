Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 7,295 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VNQ stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

