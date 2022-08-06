Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Blackstone by 14.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

