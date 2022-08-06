WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $225,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 651.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 622.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

