Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $77.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. Research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

