WEMIX 24-Hour Volume Tops $35.50 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $333.89 million and approximately $35.50 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00011688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

