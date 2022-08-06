WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.80. WESCO International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.44. 581,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,660. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $144.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WESCO International stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of WESCO International worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

