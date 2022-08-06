West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber to a buy rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$190.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$145.60.

Shares of WFG opened at C$115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$85.15 and a 1-year high of C$132.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

