Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

