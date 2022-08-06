Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

