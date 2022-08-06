Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

