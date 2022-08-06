Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IGI opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

