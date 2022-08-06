Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MNP stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

