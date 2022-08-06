Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.65 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Down 5.7 %

WDC stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 358,558 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,385,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 138,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $126,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,643 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.