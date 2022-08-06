Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.65 EPS.
Western Digital Stock Down 5.7 %
WDC stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.
