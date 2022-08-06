Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment traded as low as C$30.48 and last traded at C$30.65. Approximately 97,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 138,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.30.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5327151 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

