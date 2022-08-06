Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment traded as low as C$30.48 and last traded at C$30.65. 97,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 138,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5327151 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

