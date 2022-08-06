WeWork (NYSE:WE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WeWork updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
WeWork stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. WeWork has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.
In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
