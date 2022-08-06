WeWork (NYSE:WE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WeWork updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WeWork Price Performance

WeWork stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. WeWork has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WeWork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in WeWork by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

