Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Whitestone REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

NYSE:WSR opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $513.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 141.18%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

