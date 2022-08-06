Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Whitestone REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
NYSE:WSR opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $513.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 141.18%.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.