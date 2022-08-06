Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,686.82 ($45.18).

Several research analysts have commented on WIZZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($74.81) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($40.44) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($49.01) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.69) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($26.53) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($81,575.48).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,185 ($26.77) on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,664 ($20.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($67.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,125.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,900.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.02.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

