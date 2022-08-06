WOM Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.73 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

