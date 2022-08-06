Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $30,483.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00008724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.31 or 0.07328402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00163030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00263129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00696274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00611956 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005717 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

