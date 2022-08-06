Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Purchases $47,485.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

