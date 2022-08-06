Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Achieves $32.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $19.23 or 0.00082919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003616 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00132785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067704 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

