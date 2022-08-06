WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WW International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 2,329,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,039. The firm has a market cap of $434.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

