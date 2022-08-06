WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. WW International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.
WW International Stock Down 15.8 %
Shares of WW International stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $434.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WW International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.