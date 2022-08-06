WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. WW International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.

WW International Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of WW International stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $434.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WW International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

