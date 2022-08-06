X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

USSG stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.