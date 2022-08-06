Xion Finance (XGT) Price Tops $0.0078

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $77,795.31 and approximately $1,540.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 254.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00624922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

