XMON (XMON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $32,580.47 or 1.40469432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $48.71 million and $2.50 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 254.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00624366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

