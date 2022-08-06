Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Xylem by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.