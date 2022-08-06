YAM V3 Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $56,261.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,461 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,985 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

