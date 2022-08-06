Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.26

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and traded as low as $21.05. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 14,045 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YARIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.00.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

