Ycash Tops 1-Day Volume of $446.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $446.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00295437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00127269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00078780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000339 BTC.

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,733,250 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

