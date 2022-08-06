Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.35 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $52,145.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.41 or 0.99853976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00178420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00228033 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00280499 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,313,981 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,481 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.