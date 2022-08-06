ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $450,206.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $450,206.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00291095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00126138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00080974 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

