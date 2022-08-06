Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0004

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $186,241.30 and approximately $25,274.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 211.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.