ZEON (ZEON) 1-Day Volume Hits $536,979.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 322.3% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $284.11 million and approximately $536,979.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063056 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

