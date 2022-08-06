Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Cut by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $92,946,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

