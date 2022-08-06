ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0242 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $228,821.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 147.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00634583 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 217,477,853 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
