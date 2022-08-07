110,810 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 115,000.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 562.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.